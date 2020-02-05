SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine joined roughly a handful of states in allowing hair salons and barbershops to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

Some businesses say following the state's strict guidelines for social distancing and taking it slow is helping keep everyone safe.

The Cornerstone Barber Shop in Downtown Bangor opened Friday morning for haircuts only for customers with appointments.

The shop is not accepting walk-ins, which is required under the state's reopening guidelines.

Customers and staff are wearing face masks with employees also sanitizing each station between cuts.

In South Portland, five stylists who rent booths at Jonathan Douglas Salon & Relaxation Studio started seeing customers for cut and color services.

Customers wait in the parking lot and text their stylists before they are allowed to come into the salon. The doors are locked to keep out walk-in customers and washing hands before visits are required.

The salon is also fielding dozens of calls from people out of state, desperate for a haircut.

"Especially from Massachusetts because our salons are open and theirs are not. But we have to refuse everybody unless they are own customers," Jonathan Glidden, the owner of Jonathan Douglas & Relaxation Studio, said.

RELATED: Read Maine Phase 1 COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to help business reopen with reduced coronavirus restrictions

RELATED: Read Maine Governor Janet Mills' detailed plan to reopen Maine economy during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage



NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

