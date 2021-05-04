Owners of Jay paper mill that exploded sues inspection firm

Pixelle Specialty Solutions is suing Florida-based Trico Mechanical Contractors

JAY, Maine — Pixelle Specialty Solutions, which owns the Jay paper mill that was the site of an explosion last year, has filed a lawsuit against a company that was responsible for inspection and maintenance.

One of the facility’s pulp digesters ruptured and fell on the second digester in April 2020. Both were destroyed.

The mill then shut down a paper machine and doesn’t plan to rebuild its pulp mill.

