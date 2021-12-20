Orono's University Inn announces closure after 57 years in business

It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of the Inn after 57 years in business. The full story will be disclosed by the end of the year so watch you news channels for details. Our family has enjoyed hosting so many wonderful guests during our ownership since 2001. To say this is painful and bittersweet would be gross understatement. However, we are excited for the future and hopefully your continued support at our sister property - Black Bear Inn and Conference Center. We have so many fond memories of our years at the Inn and hopefully you do too. Many blessings and gratitude, With love, Tracey, Guy, Amanda & Ashley #oronohotels #blackbearinnorono #thankyou #familybusiness #fondmemories #specialguests #lifeswork #legacy #somuchhistory #greatmemoriesmade #greatemployees #sipanddip #oronovillage