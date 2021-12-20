Orono's University Inn announces closure after 57 years in business

The current family that owns the business said they've enjoyed hosting so many guests during their ownership since 2001.
ORONO, Maine — University Inn Academic Suites announced its closure on Monday after 57 years in business.
In a Facebook post on the business' page, the owners, the Whitten family, wrote, "It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of the inn after 57 years in business."
The post didn't cite a specific reason for this closure, only stating the full story will be disclosed by the end of the year.
It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of the Inn after 57 years in business. The full story will be disclosed by the end of the year so watch you news channels for details. Our family has enjoyed hosting so many wonderful guests during our ownership since 2001. To say this is painful and bittersweet would be gross understatement. However, we are excited for the future and hopefully your continued support at our sister property - Black Bear Inn and Conference Center.
The owners do have a sister property in Orono, the Black Bear Inn and Conference Center, and wrote they're excited about the future of that location.
