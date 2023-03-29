Old Town mill to shut down for extended period

The Old Town facility currently employs just under 200 people, a spokesperson from ND Paper said.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLD TOWN, Maine — The ND Paper mill in Old Town will be halting operations for an extended period beginning in mid-April.

ND Paper spokesperson Jay Capron made the announcement Tuesday, citing "the rising cost of fiber, along with energy costs and market conditions" as factors contributing to its shutdown.

The company currently employs just under 200 people at the Old Town facility, Capon said, and some employees have been offered positions at the Rumford mill and other ND locations.

In addition to the pause at the Old Town facility, a mill located in Fairmont, West Virginia is reportedly reducing pulp production due to market conditions.

"We will continually evaluate market conditions for a potential restart," Capron said.

ND Paper bought the Old Town facility in 2018 and resumed operations after the mill was shut down in 2015.