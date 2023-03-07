NH liquor law violation complicates Amtrak Downeaster alcohol sales

When NexDine was renewing its license to serve alcohol on the Downeaster, the company "inadvertently acknowledged" it'd been violating New Hampshire liquor laws.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — A recently-acknowledged violation of New Hampshire liquor laws has complicated alcohol sales aboard Amtrak's Downeaster train, which passes through the Granite State, officials say.

The train, which runs from Brunswick to Boston several times a day, has a liquor license in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts so customers can buy alcohol from its dining car.

But while the company was renewing its liquor license to serve alcohol aboard the train, NexDine "inadvertently acknowledged that it had been in violation of New Hampshire liquor laws, which require product served in New Hampshire to be purchased here." That's according to a spokesman for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.

"The NH Liquor Commission has been attempting to work with NexDine on a temporary solution, while we examined the issue further," the spokesman told NEWS CENTER Maine.

In the interim, the NHLC told NexDine and the Amtrak Downeaster they can proceed with "business as usual ... until the parties are able to identify a solution."

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to both Amtrak and the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority for a statement on this issue, and this article will be updated when they respond.