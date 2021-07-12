New transmission line would connect northern Maine clean energy projects to New England grid

Clean energy projects in Aroostook and northern Piscataquis counties currently have to cross through Canada to connect to the grid.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — The Maine Public Utilities Commission is requesting proposals for a new "high voltage transmission line," as required by law. The transmission line would connect clean energy projects in Northern Maine to the New England energy grid.

Currently, clean energy generated in Aroostook and parts of northern Piscataquis counties can not be connected directly to the New England grid. It must go through Canada before making it to consumers in Maine.

The Maine Legislature passed a law, LD1710, or an Act to Require Prompt and Effective Use of the Renewable Energy Resources in Northern Maine.

It was introduced by Senate President Troy Jackson, who lives in and represents Aroostook County.

“In Aroostook County, we have near-perfect weather conditions for renewable energy generation, vast natural resources, and a work ethic that is simply unmatched. The challenge is getting the energy generated in northern Maine, like biomass, to the rest of the state and country. Connecting northern Maine to the rest of the country with a new transmission line would be a game-changer,” Jackson said. “For too long, folks living in northern Maine have been left behind when it comes to renewable energy development and the widespread economic opportunities that follow. That ends with this transmission line. As the PUC takes this first step, I’m excited about what the future holds for Aroostook County.”

Jackson said the county's infrastructure, as it stands, is unattractive to investors, who would have to operate at the whims of Canadian companies.

"We have been hamstrung by running our power through New Brunswick," Jackson said. "By connecting Aroostook County to the New England power grid, we can attract renewable energy companies to Maine, create good-paying jobs, and jump-start economic development in the county, and help the state meet its renewable energy goals. Put simply, it’s a win for everyone.”

In terms of how this transmission line would be different from the NECEC, which Maine voters rejected in a referendum in November, a spokesperson for Jackson shared the following:

"First, the potential transmission line would connect power generated in northern Maine to the rest of the state (and country). Second, there are a handful of different route options for a potential northern Maine transmission line. Based on the routes that President Jackson has seen, it looks like no new land would need to be acquired to support this type of line. Additionally, it seems unlikely that this type of transmission line would require large-scale clear-cutting or new right-of-way easements from the Bureau of Parks and Land.

"From what I understand, Mainers living in Aroostook County seem to be supportive of such a transmission line due to the economic impact it would have on the entire region. It’s why President Jackson introduced the legislation. However, he is focused on ensuring that this type of project wouldn’t harm ratepayers. It is why he included explicit protections for ratepayers in the law."

The PUC is requesting proposals through next spring to select bids by next September. According to both Jackson and the PUC, proposals must prioritize and protect ratepayers to move forward.