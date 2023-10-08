New Hannaford location opens in Scarborough

A grand opening was held on Saturday for the new location.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets has officially opened its second location in Scarborough this weekend.

A grand opening ceremony was held on Saturday for the store's new 417 Payne Rd. location, becoming Hannaford's 66th store in Maine and 187th store overall. The new store takes the place of Shaw's former location which announced its closure just over a year ago.

The Payne Road location employs nearly 140 full-time and part-time workers, the company said.

Hannaford reportedly donated a total of $10,000 to the Scarborough Food Pantry and the South Portland Food Cupboard to commemorate the grand opening.

The new 58,000-square-foot store reportedly offers Hannaford To Go services, a full-service pharmacy, and 20 self-check-out registers.

Hannaford says it will continue to operate its Scarborough Oak Hill store alongside the new location.