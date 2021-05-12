New Balance to add 100 jobs in Maine

The job fair was put on to fill several job openings at its Norridgewock, Skowhegan, and Norway facilities

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — If you are looking for a job these days, Skowhegan was a good place to be on Wednesday. New Balance held a drive-thru job fair for openings at all three of its locations around the state.

The event was put on to fill several job openings at its Norridgewock, Skowhegan, and Norway facilities. The job fair was held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., so people could easily come before or after work, Jennifer Curtis-Witham, a New Balance Talent Acquisition Specialist said.

The company says they are looking for about 100 production workers in all.

Applicants could drive into the old Skowhegan Savings Bank location, speak with a job screener, and potentially get a call back for a formal interview.

"You know, with times of COVID, we wanted [people] to be able to feel comfortable to stay in the car and also [get out of their car] if they wanted to so we have both options," Curtis-Witham said.

Curtis-Witham said the company is growing and they need new employees.

"These are actually new hires. We are growing two production lines in our Norridgewock facility actually in hopes to have them by the end of the summer but we need the people so in order to do that we need to get them in sooner than later," she said. "And this is growth and whether you wanna call it COVID growth because people are out and active and buying sneakers we’ll take it but we are physically growing so it's great."

Curtis-Witham said if you missed Wednesday’s job fair you can go to their website and fill out an application online.