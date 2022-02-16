NECEC files new brief amid Maine referendum legal battle

NECEC filed its latest brief in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday.

MAINE, USA — New England Clean Energy Connect is now fighting the constitutionality of the referendum voters passed in November 2021 to block the controversial CMP Corridor project.

It focuses on the idea of "retroactivity" — essentially questioning electoral power to reverse an already-approved project.

The referendum (approved by voters as Question One) went into law in December 2021 and stopped the construction of the proposed transmission line.

In a statement, Avangrid Senior Vice President Scott Mahoney said:

"Why would a business choose to invest in Maine if projects can be dismantled after following all the rules to get them approved and having made significant investments in construction?"

In the latest filing, NECEC argued retroactively revoking the permits it already received violates the Maine Constitution and U.S. Constitution.

Opponents of the CMP corridor project, including The Natural Resources Council of Maine, had no comment on the brief.

