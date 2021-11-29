Name of Maine ski mountain will no longer include derogatory term

Penobscot National Tribe Ambassador Maulian Dana said “it’s about time.”

A ski mountain is set to remove a derogatory term for Native American women from its name.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the leader of a group of investors that are buying Big Squaw Mountain Resort near Greenville vowed to retire the name upon completion of the purchase.

The decision comes two decades after state law eliminated the word “squaw” from names of communities and public landmarks.

Experts say it has morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women.

The ski resort's current owner retained the name because it's privately owned.