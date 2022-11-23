Municipal Review Committee closing in on sale of Hampden waste facility

The group now owns the plant and oversees the trash disposal of 115 Maine communities. It allowed a financial extension for the potential new buyer this month.

HAMPDEN, Maine — The Hampden waste processing facility that has been closed since May of 2020 is close to having a new owner.

The Municipal Review Committee purchased the plant for $1.5 million this past summer as it looked to close a deal with the potential new owner, Revere Capital Advisors, a New York-based investment firm.

The sale's closing has been extended from its Nov. 10 deadline to Nov. 30, according to a news release from the committee. The investment firm agreed to pay a $150,000 non-refundable deposit due to the extension.

At a board meeting last month, Board President Karen Fussell said the delay won't prolong the reopening of the facility and the group still expects the plant's restart next spring.

"We remain encouraged by Revere’s continued interest in this project and significant financial investment to date. The additional time agreed to yesterday is necessary to finalize the numerous complex legal documents required and to allow Revere to further confirm financial and operating plans for a profitable facility restart," the release states.

The facility is designed to process trash and recycling from 115 towns and cities in Maine, centering around the Bangor area.

The advanced technology allows the plant to sort the trash from recyclables so residents don't need to sort it on their own.

During the plant's closure, a majority of the waste has been going to the Penobscot Energy Recovery Company in Orrington. The remainder has gone to local landfills.

The Municipal Review Committee will provide an update on the purchase of the facility at its next board meeting which is scheduled to be next week.