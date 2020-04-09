More than $411,000 in grants awarded to 5 Maine snowmobile clubs

Five snowmobile clubs will get a new trail groomer with the USDA funding.

HERMON, Maine — Snowmobiling is a $600 million industry in Maine and five snowmobile clubs around the state are getting a new trail groomer for their trails to help that.

The funding is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Rural Development grants, which were announced Friday by the USDA and Sen. Susan Collins at a news conference at the Penobscot Snowmobile Club in Hermon.

The funding of the five grants totals more than $411,000.

Craig Young is the President of the Slippery Sliders Snowmobile Club in Roxbury in Oxford County which is one of the five clubs selected to receive the funding.

Young said, “I think once the snow hits and we really get to use this machine on our trail system, then it’s gonna be a reality but it doesn’t seem real yet.”

Young knows firsthand what getting a new trail groomer means to his snowmobile club and the businesses in his area. He says the new machine comes at just the right time.

“And it was just getting every year the maintenance was $15,000, 20,000 so, it was getting to the point like a used car and its time to upgrade to something that can handle our trail system,” Young said.

In Hermon, I announced $411,365 to help 5 Maine snowmobile clubs purchase grooming equipment. Although it may seem ironic to talk about snowmobiling on a beautiful summer day, this grant will help snowmobilers enjoy the trails this winter & support local businesses along the way. pic.twitter.com/zrZmJW1Pzm — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 4, 2020

The Maine Snowmobile Association says there are 280 snowmobile clubs in the state and the industry supports nearly 2,300 jobs. Collins says being from the County, she knows the importance of these machines.

“The grooming that they do, the drivers for the groomers, the trail cutters, all of that is done by volunteers in the state but they really need this piece of equipment in order to keep the trails in good shape,” said Collins.

Andy Mitchell is with the Wassookeag Snowmobile club in Dexter. They too will receive the funding for a new groomer. Mitchell said a well-groomed trail is easier on people’s equipment, brings people back to the area, and just makes for a much more enjoyable day.

“A nice groomed trail makes it—it's like going up 95. Nice and smooth, no potholes and stuff like that,” Mitchell said. “So, if we can maintain a good strong solid base throughout the year it makes it so it rides much more enjoyable get done at the end of the day And our tour sled back on the trailer and you’re not beat all to death.”