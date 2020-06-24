More Stage 3 reopening checklists now available

As part of Stage 3 of the plan to reopen Maine, additional businesses can begin to reopen on July 1.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Mills administration released additional COVID-19 prevention checklists on Wednesday for Stage 3 businesses. Under the Restarting Maine's Economy Plan, more personal services such as spas and massage facilities, as well as outdoor recreation like overnight summer camps will be able to voluntarily resume on July 1.

The Mills administration says the checklists identify best practices for the business-specific to its operations as well as general best practices related to physical distancing, hygiene, personal protection, and maintenance of clean workplaces, among others.

The checklists, which differ sector to sector, undergo a rigorous review process including from government officials, health experts, and industry representatives.

The checklists released Wednesday include:

Spas and skincare establishments, including laser hair removal and similar services

Outdoor amusements, such as amusement parks and water parks

Indoor amusements, such as bowling and arcades

Movie theaters

Performing arts venues

“These reopenings represent a positive step forward for Maine and our economy, but Maine people and businesses must remain vigilant,” Mills said in a statement. “The increasing, and in some instances record high, number of COVID-19 cases in other states are cautionary tales for Maine as we continue our reopening, monitor the prevalence of the virus here, and look towards our economic recovery. Nothing would be more devastating to our economy than a significant surge in the virus that sickens and kills more people and jeopardizes our health care capacity. By taking good care of ourselves and others, we can continue to reopen safely.”

“With the release of these Stage 3 COVID-19 Prevention Checklists, we continue to make progress in safely re-opening Maine’s economy,” Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, said. “The Administration will continue to work hard to reopen businesses while remaining vigilant in the fight against this virus and planning our long-term economic recovery.”

Johnson joined Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah at the remote coronavirus briefing on Wednesday to discuss the checklists.

Watch the briefing here:

Businesses that comply with the checklist requirements are provided with a badge to post indicating they're following CDC guidelines.

