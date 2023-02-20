Maine snowmobilers eagerly await more snow

While the trails in the northern and western parts of the state are primed for sledding, there's a lack of snow further south.

MAINE, USA — Snowmobiling is a big draw for winter tourism in Maine.

With snow forecasted for this week and colder temperatures expected, businesses reliant on snow hope these conditions will attract tourists from out of state to Maine.

There's one business in Penobscot County that wishes the snow and colder temperatures will stick around. Byron Ogden is the Penobscot Snowmobile Club trail master. He said the ideal temperatures should hover around 20 degrees.

"Can't really groom 32, 34 degrees. And so if you are in the 20s, that's great grooming weather," Ogden said.

For their club membership to grow and thrive, it's important to have snow. Snowmobiling is a self-supporting sport.

"If there's no snow to groom the trails then incomes are cut," he said.

Snow keeps the clubhouse open and attracts new members, even members from out of state.

With neighboring states not having significant snowfall this winter season, the snow forecasted this week could drive these winter fun-seekers to Maine.

The Maine Snowmobile Association reported snowmobiling contributes more than $600 million to the state's economy.