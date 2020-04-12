Mills extends 9 pm required closing time for businesses through Jan. 3 amid rising cases, hospitalizations

“It is too early to know the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on the spread of COVID-19 in Maine, but with hundreds of people getting sick all across the state, and many more dying and so many receiving critical care in our overburdened hospitals, we cannot afford to let down our guard,” Mills said in a release Friday. “This targeted step aims to limit evening gatherings in public settings where we know folks are more likely to let their guard down and expose themselves and others to this deadly virus. At the same time, this action allows businesses to stay open for the majority of their operating hours, as long as they comply with basic public health and safety measures. Of course, we are also cautioning against private gatherings as well. The fact is, any gathering of people for any reason, particularly without masking and social distancing, is a dangerous event. If we are not able to get this virus under control, other steps may be necessary. I ask all Maine people, please do your part. Don’t take chances: wear your face covering, wash your hands, watch your distance and avoid gatherings. Getting back to normal sometime next year first requires us to survive the holidays this year.”