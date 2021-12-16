x
Millinocket Marathon & Half event gave big boost to businesses

The race gave Millinocket businesses a boost of around $878,000, according to the Maine Sports Commission.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Around two weeks ago, the Millinocket Marathon and Half came to a close, and event organizers said its effect can still be felt in the Katahdin region. 

The Maine Sports Commission estimated based on the number of runners the event gave Millinocket businesses a boost of around $878,000, race director Gary Allen said. 

It's a significant success story for a race that started in 2015 with just 54 runners. Now the Millinocket Marathon and Half receives national attention and is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon, according to Allen. 

Race organizers held a celebration on Thursday and passed out checks from the money race participants raised just through donations. 

Officials said that money supports nonprofits around Millinocket. 

