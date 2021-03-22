Medical marijuana caregivers concerned over potential new regulations

On Monday, the Office of Marijuana Policy held a public hearing where caregivers expressed concerns

MAINE, USA — Monday morning, the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy heard public comment on its new set of rules.

Many of the people speaking up are members of the medical marijuana community. They said they fear all the proposed rules and regulations will end up hurting the medical marijuana caregivers and patients while adult-use dispensaries will profit from it.

"Pure Leaf is one of the largest players here in the state and wants to be the Frito Lay of cannabis. Do you really think that Frito Lay is going to generate quality, try to generate health outcomes in their customers? Not at all, they just care about their bottom line," Mark Barnett with Maine Craft Cannabis Association said.