AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor released its unemployment statistics for the month of August.

Officials say the seasonally adjusted rate was 2.9% and was "little changed" from the month of July.

The rate dropped .5% compared to a year ago.

Maine’s unemployment rate has been below 4% for 44 consecutive months, doubling the previous record of 22 months from September 1999 to July 2001.

Nationally, the U.S. preliminary unemployment rate of 3.7% for August is unchanged from July. For New England, the rate is 3.0%.

