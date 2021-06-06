Maine breaks marijuana sales record since rolling out legal retail market

AUGUSTA, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is NEWS CENTER Maine's reporting in June on marijuana sales in Maine.
The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy (MOMP) says recreational marijuana shops have topped $10 million in sales for the month of August.
This is a record since the first recreational cannabis stores in the state opened last fall.
They believe out-of-state visitors were responsible for the spike in sales.
Before the tourist season, the MOMP reported marijuana retailers sold approximately $5.36 million in adult-use products during the month of May.
August sales were almost double that of the sales in May.
According to MOMP Director Erik Gunderson, nearly $1 million worth of marijuana products were sold just on Memorial Day weekend. He predicted it was a "sign of things to come."
This is the first summer that people age 21 and over can buy marijuana products legally in Maine.
Nine new stores opened last month for a total of 53 stores, 24 manufacturing facilities, and 47 cultivation sites. The industry continues to grow with 185 in various stages of the approval process.