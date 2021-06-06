Maine breaks marijuana sales record since rolling out legal retail market

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy believes tourists contributed to the over $10 million in sales in August.

AUGUSTA, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is NEWS CENTER Maine's reporting in June on marijuana sales in Maine.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy (MOMP) says recreational marijuana shops have topped $10 million in sales for the month of August.

This is a record since the first recreational cannabis stores in the state opened last fall.

They believe out-of-state visitors were responsible for the spike in sales.

Before the tourist season, the MOMP reported marijuana retailers sold approximately $5.36 million in adult-use products during the month of May.

August sales were almost double that of the sales in May.

According to MOMP Director Erik Gunderson, nearly $1 million worth of marijuana products were sold just on Memorial Day weekend. He predicted it was a "sign of things to come."

This is the first summer that people age 21 and over can buy marijuana products legally in Maine.