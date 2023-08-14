Maine orchard shines as top contender in 'USA Today 10Best'

A year-round labor of love and dedication sets Libby and Son U-Pick apart.

LIMERICK, Maine — Out of approximately 8,000 commercial apple orchards across the country, one in particular in Maine stands out. Libby and Son U-Pick, has earned itself the prestigious distinction of topping the leaderboard for the USA Today 10Best of 2023 award.

Aaron Libby, an owner of Libby and Son U-Pick, said, "It takes 365 days a year to grow fruit. It’s not just one season. It’s not just one month."

Their tireless efforts extend throughout the winter months, as they prepare the orchard for the upcoming fall apple-picking season which starts next week.

"Twenty orchards in the country are nominated to be part of that group, now four years in a row is amazing," Libby said.

Libby and Son U-Pick has secured a nomination for the title of the best apple orchard in the country four years in a row.

However, despite this consistent recognition, the elusive No. 1 spot has remained just beyond their grasp.

"All the other orchards are in much bigger states, of course. We are the only orchard nominated from New England," Libby acknowledged.

The contest's foundation lies in the opinions of customers, granting anyone the ability to vote online for their favorite orchard every day.

For the Libby family, clinching the top spot would be a tangible validation of their unwavering commitment.

"It's more than just getting a bag of fruit from the grocery store; it's all about memories, it's about creating that destination and that experience," Libby said.

As the anticipation builds for the announcement of the USA Today 10Best of 2023 results, Libby's excitement is palpable: "It's exciting definitely to be number one."