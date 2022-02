Maine utility to trim 4,600 miles of trees to reduce outages

Central Maine Power said Wednesday the $27 million trimming program will target 4,600 miles in 2022.

MAINE, USA — A Maine power company says it plans to trim thousands of miles of trees this year to make the state’s energy grid more reliable.

Central Maine Power said Wednesday the $27 million trimming program would target 4,600 miles in 2022.

Maine is the most heavily forested state in the country, and falling trees and limbs are the leading cause of power outages.

The power company says it uses five-year cycles of tree work to reduce outages. That makes sure that about a fifth of the system is trimmed every year.