Maine utility proposes settlement with regulator on solar

Central Maine Power said Monday the settlement would allow it to improve deployment of solar power generation across its service area.

A Maine power company says it has proposed a settlement with a state regulator in which it pledges to reduce delays in hooking up solar projects.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Renewable Energy Association and the Coalition for Solar Access agreed to the deal.

The Maine Office of the Public Advocate also signed off on the deal.