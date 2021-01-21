Maine unemployment numbers decline for second week in a row

By the end of January 2021, everyone who received unemployment benefits during 2020 will be sent a tax 1099G form by mail.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor reports there were about 3,300 initial claims for unemployment and 1,000 initial claims filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for the week ending January 16, 2021

This is an decrease of about 363 applicants from the previous week.

According to the MDOL, Maine is still seeing unemployment claims this time of year due to seasonal layoffs that occur every winter, such as in accommodations, eating and drinking places, construction, landscaping, and temporary help. Some of these industries have seen increased impact due to COVID-19.

When you add people reopening their unemployment claims the number rises to approximately 3,800 claimants.

About 17,000 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week, with another 14,300 weekly certifications filed under PUA.

In addition, about 17,850 weekly certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

Weekly certifications must be filed by claimants every week in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

Between March 15, 2020 and January 16, 2021, the Maine Department of Labor has paid out over $1.79 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits.

The Department has handled approximately 227,500 initial claims for the state unemployment program and 107,200 initial claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. There have been over 3 million weekly certifications filed.

MDOL also cancelled 336 initial claims under suspicioun of fraud during the week ending January 16.

Claims data can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/labor/cwri/ui.html

2020 Unemployment Claimants Will Receive 1099G’s by End of the Month

Unemployment insurance payments are taxable. When someone files for unemployment, they have the option to choose to have taxes taken out at the time benefits are paid.

By the end of January 2021, everyone who received unemployment benefits during 2020 will be sent a 1099G form by mail. The form will also be available electronically in their ReEmployME account, under Correspondences, as well as the “View and Print 1099” tab located on the ReEmployME Home page.

If an individual’s mailing address has changed, the Department urges them to verify their mailing address in their unemployment account by January 24. They can check their mailing address by logging into their account at https://reemployme.maine.gov/. They can select the Benefits Maintenance Tab, Update Claimant Profile, and Contact Details to update their address.