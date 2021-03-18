Maine unemployment increased after a two-week reprieve

The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Biden, extended federal unemployment programs.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor reports there were about 1,900 initial claims for unemployment and 300 initial claims filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for the week ending March 13, 2021.

This is an increase of about 479 applicants from the previous week.

When you add people reopening their unemployment claims the number rises to approximately 2,600 claimants.

About 15,600 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week, with another 13,600 weekly certifications filed under PUA.

In addition, about 19,800 weekly certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

Weekly certifications must be filed by claimants every week in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

The Department has handled approximately 244,450 initial claims for the state unemployment program and 109,700 initial claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. There have been over 3.5 million weekly certifications filed.

Between March 15, 2020, and March 13, 2021, the Maine Department of Labor has paid out nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits.



Claims data can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/labor/cwri/ui.html

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, The American Rescue Plan was signed into law by President Biden. This extended several federal unemployment programs.

These are the specifics from the MDOL website on each program:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) extended:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants were previously eligible for up to 50 weeks of benefits. Now, they will be eligible for up to 79 weeks of benefits. The additional weeks will be added to PUA claims automatically; claimants should just continue to file their weekly claims.

NOTE: If a claimant previously exhausted their 50 weeks of PUA, they will be able to begin certifying again beginning Sunday, March 21, 2021. Week-ending March 20, 2021 is the first week the PUA continuation takes effect. Based on the federal law, there are no back weeks available for those who previously exhausted PUA. If someone exhausted their previous PUA benefits and has not filed a weekly claim within the last two weeks, they will need to go online to reopen their claim.

PUA as a whole will be extended through September 4, 2021, but claimants may exhaust their individual 79 weeks before that date.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) extended:

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program previously provided up to 24 weeks of additional benefits to claimants who exhausted their regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits. Now, it will provide up to 53 weeks through September 4, 2021.

If a claimant is already collecting PEUC, no additional action is needed.

Those who had already exhausted their previous PEUC benefits should follow the same process outlined above for those who exhausted their PUA benefits.

$300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) extended:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 per week on top of a claimant's weekly benefit amount, has been extended through September 4, 2021.

Claimants will continue to receive FPUC automatically as long as they continue to file weekly claims.

Tax Relief for Unemployment Claimants:

Both the state supplemental budget and the federal American Rescue Plan include $10,200 of tax relief for unemployment claimants. This does not affect unemployment claims or accounts. Claimants should check with the IRS and MRS for further details and guidance on tax relief.

More information from the IRS can be found here: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-statement-american-rescue-plan-act-of-2021?fbclid=IwAR2Ls7GEYk1A4bT4yq2MdtjRC5QzFPqEunewjtWDAuzZjwM9GF3hSVH3aqU

Assistance for Employers and the State Unemployment Trust Fund:

Governmental entities and nonprofit organizations are relieved of 75% of the benefit costs for COVID-related unemployment claims, an increase from the 50% previously funded, through September 4, 2021.

Full federal funding of the first week of benefits is restored, after dropping from 100% to 50% with the previous extension, through September 4, 2021.

Full federal funding of benefits paid through the Workshare program, through September 4, 2021.

Additional Information: - Any updates or additional information will be posted at https://www.maine.gov/unemployment.