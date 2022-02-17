Maine PUC votes to open formal investigation of CMP

Commission Chairman Philip L. Bartlett II said Thursday that CMP's performance has improved but the PUC wants to know if those improvements are sustainable.

HALLOWELL, Maine — The Maine Public Utilities Commission has formally opened an investigation into how earnings decisions drive decision-making by Central Maine Power and its parent, Avangrid.

Commission Chairman Philip L. Bartlett II said Thursday that CMP's performance has improved, but the PUC wants to know if those improvements are sustainable.

The decision follows a preliminary probe that followed an ordered audit in response to concerns about CMP's ownership structure.

It wasn't all bad news for CMP. Regulators lifted a penalty totaling about $12.5 million after CMP showed improvements over the past 18 months.