Investigation ends after lawsuit against CMP parent company is withdrawn

The Maine Public Utilities Commission ended its investigation this month after a lawsuit against Avangrid was withdrawn.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine utility regulators have closed an investigation into allegations raised in a lawsuit against the parent company of Central Maine Power.

No evidence was submitted in court to back claims that Avangrid bought unnecessary equipment so it could charge higher electricity rates and increase its profits, the PUC said.

Avangrid denied the allegations, described the plaintiff as a “disgruntled employee” and filed a defamation lawsuit.

“We are pleased that these false allegations made against CMP in court have been withdrawn and the regulatory inquiry has been closed as well,” CMP CEO Joseph Purington said.

The allegations were made by Paulo Silva, CEO of Security Limits Inc. of Pennsylvania. Silva said he stands by the allegations and may refile his lawsuit in a different venue.