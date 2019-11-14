STONINGTON, Maine — Lobster from Stonington, Maine's biggest lobster harbor, used to travel around the world. Now, because of issues with tariffs in both Europe and China, much of the catch stays closer to home. So far, fishermen haven't felt the loss of export business in their paychecks, but many know that Maine's signature seafood needs the most comprehensive market possible to make the most money.

Longtime fisherman Mike Billings watched the dock crew unload his day's catch, and said exports are needed.

"My grandfather, I fished with him when I was a kid, and he said if we could just get the lobsters out to the rest of the world, not just this country, we could get a decent price for them. "

Maine has had an export market for many years, but that business started growing significantly as lobster dealers were able to open up the market to China. According to figures from the Maine International Trade Center, exports of live lobster to China grew from 26 million pounds in 2014 to a high of 56 million in 2017. Dealers like Hugh Reynolds of Greenhead Lobster say the business was heading for more growth, primarily the live lobster market.

That's when the trade war changed everything.

The ongoing trade dispute between the Trump Administration and China led to that country imposing a significant tariff on live lobsters and other U.S. food products in 2018. Maine's export business took a plunge.

"Exports to China are down about 60%," says Annie Tselinis of the Maine Lobster Dealers Association.

Hugh Reynolds of Greenhead, who had helped create the trade with China, says he now isn't selling to China at all.

That followed a tariff injury from Europe in 2016, when Canada struck a special deal with the European Union to sell live lobster with no tariff. Maine dealers say that made their product more expensive to the EU, setting back a long tradition of selling to Europe.

But Maine's loss has been Canada's gain. After the deal with the EU, dealers in Nova Scotia and other provinces saw a significant increase in exports. And it put the Canadian dealers in an ideal position to take over the market in China. Keith Colwell, Nova Scotia's Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, says seafood exports, in general, have grown significantly, and lobster is the most significant part of that growth.

"When I took the portfolio six years ago, we were exporting $974 million per year in seafood. This year gone by, we are almost at $2.3 billion, and we've been growing rapidly at that pace."

Cargo jets, loaded with lobster, make the trip from Halifax to Europe and China nearly every day. The airport has just started a $36 million expansion of its cargo area to handle more jumbo jets. The big driver, they all agree, is lobster.

"Lobster is the king we call it in Nova Scotia," says Minister Colwell.

Maine hasn't lost all exports. Hugh Reynolds says Greenhead still has some sales to Europe and some of the Asian Rim countries. And he and others in the industry hope for an end to the trade war that will eliminate the Chinese tariffs. He says Maine should be able to recapture some of that business if tariffs go away. However, that may involve a battle with our neighbors to the east. Nova Scotia has developed new quality standards and lobster handling methods that Minister Colwell says are the highest in the world and designed to appeal strongly to both the Europeans and China markets.

That means Maine dealers have to focus even more on the domestic market. Hugh Reynolds, at Greenhead, has just opened a modern lobster processing plant to position the company to sell lobster meat and frozen raw lobster tails to the U.S. restaurant market.

"What we're trying to create here is something that's processed but tastes like a lobster you had on the dock in Stonington. So people around the country can enjoy that flavor."