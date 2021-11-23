Maine lawmakers ask Baker to halt transmission line project

Maine voters rejected the corridor project in a referendum vote earlier in November.

A bipartisan group of Maine lawmakers is asking Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to terminate a $1 billion hydropower transmission project in Maine that will benefit Massachusetts.

The lawmakers said Tuesday that proceeding with the project against the will of Maine residents could “jeopardize New England’s energy future.”

The 145-mile power line in western Maine is fully funded by Massachusetts ratepayers to meet the state’s clean energy goals.