Maine governor wants to clamp down on electric utilities

MAINE, USA — Maine Gov. Janet Mills is introducing a bill that would clamp down on electric utility performance with penalties that could include a forced dismantling and sale of assets.

Mills said Wednesday that the state currently doesn't have the tools for holding utilities accountable, and she said it's time for a new approach.

The proposal could emerge as an alternative to a referendum drive calling for the creation of a consumer-owned utility to replace Central Maine Power and Versant Power.

Her bill includes that as a possibility but only for utilities that "consistently fail to meet the requirements" set forth by state regulators.