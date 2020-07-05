WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Many industries and businesses are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Maine's lobster and fishing industries are among the worst affected. Now, help is on the way to keep the industry from going belly-up.

Members of the Maine Delegation—U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden—announced $20,166,476 in federal funding on Thursday. The funds are being awarded to Maine lobstermen, fishermen, and other Mainers working in the seafood supply chain.

The funding represents the fifth-highest amount that's being awarded among 31 recipients.

$300 million was secured in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act specifically for fishery-related businesses. Collins and Pingree worked with bipartisan groups from coastal states on the effort.

“The hardworking men and women in Maine’s lobster and fishing industries are facing severe financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed restaurants and reduced exports,” the Maine Delegation said in a letter to the Trump administration. “This targeted relief will provide crucial support for workers, help our seafood supply chains survive, and assist the families and communities that depend on this important economic sector.”

The Delegation is urging the administration to quickly release the urgently needed funds.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is allocating funds proportionately based on a multi-year average of the total annual revenue of each region’s commercial fishing, charter fishing, processor, and aquaculture sectors. This method allows NOAA to utilize data that are readily available while accounting for regional variability in the size of commercial, charter, processor, and aquaculture industries.

These funds may be awarded on a rolling basis, and within a fishing season, to ensure rapid delivery of funds during the pandemic.

NOAA is expected to be releasing guidance on its rollout plan, including more information on eligibility and how this funding will be distributed, sometime on Thursday.

In general, states will work in collaboration with their regional fisheries commissions to develop specific state spend plans. In Maine, the Maine Department of Marine Resources will be leading the effort in coordination with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

