Maine eyes new controls for key bait fishing industry

Maine lawmakers are considering new controls for an important bait fishing industry in the state.
Maine’s catch of menhaden, also known as pogies, has swelled in recent years. That is because they're valuable as lobster bait.
The Maine Department of Marine Resources has asked the Maine Legislature to pass a bill that would allow fishermen to obtain a commercial menhaden license only if they’ve held it in one of the last six years and caught at least 25,000 pounds of the fish in one of those years.
The Legislature’s Committee on Marine Resources passed an amended version of the proposal on Tuesday.