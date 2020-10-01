WATERBORO, Maine — The Army plans to award a contract to Maine company Howe & Howe Technologies and its new owner, Textron, to build robotic combat vehicles.

According to Defense News, Textron will build four RCV-prototypes, which will be used to "determine the feasibility of integrating unmanned vehicles into ground combat operations."

The testing will take place in March of next year, and the Army will decide in 2023 how it wants to proceed with robots on the battlefield.

Textron expects to be officially under contract by mid-February.

