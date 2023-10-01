Maine brewers embrace Dry January with increased non-alcoholic offerings

Breweries like Geary's added NA beers in 2022, after Woodland Farms was the first to do so in Maine in 2017.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — We are well into the unofficial holiday of Dry January as many choose to take a break from alcohol.

Where Maine brewers could potentially see a problem for their business, some are taking advantage of the opportunity.

Robin and Alan Lapoint have co-owned Geary Brewing since 2017. Geary was the first craft brewery established on the east coast in 1983; selling its first pints in 1986. In the summer of 2022, this landmark business ventured into new territory: brewing non-alcoholic beer under a sister company, 1820 brewing.

"Today, it doesn't feel surprising. But, if you'd asked me that question six years ago I'd be like, 'No way,'" Robin smiled about the popularity of non-alcoholic offerings.

She explained how she knew older Mainers who were mixing NA beers in with their routine. And she noticed younger people demanding all the social life that comes with drinking, without the buzz.

"They're making that more OK for everybody else to think about," she explained. "Do I really have to drink eight drinks tonight? Maybe I have six or four and I've peppered in these non-alc beverages that are becoming available to me."

Maine Brewer's Guild Executive Director Sean Sullivan said the beer mecca of Maine keeps producing craft beer lovers, and those fans can find that high quality in NA beers from Maine.

"I think the thing that people don't realize about non-alcoholic beer right now is that they actually taste good," Sullivan laughed. "If you're thinking of St. Pauli Girl or O'Doul's, this is not that. It's not just beer that tastes like beer. It's non-alcoholic beer that tastes like your favorite IPA."

Sullivan added that Maine's brewers are innovators, and when there's a demand for something, they'll find a product to fit.

In 2017, Patrick Rowan left his career as a software engineer to pursue a new passion. As co-owner and head brewer of Woodland Farms Brewing in Kittery, he also ventured where no one had attempted before when he produced the first non-alcoholic beer in Maine. Now, Rowan said, NA beers make up 70 percent of Woodland's production. For him, it's about more than carving out a corner of the market.

"There are so many valid reasons to drink NA beer," he said. He explained how helping Mainers who are seeking sobriety is a welcome result of his business, but said his NA beers are also for people who have already had a couple of alcoholic drinks at a party and want to drive home later.

"And, if you drink responsibly – if you drink alcohol responsibly, non-alcoholic beer is an important part of drinking alcohol responsibly," Rowan said.

Whether dry or sober-curious, if you're thirsty, Maine brewers have a remedy.

Hangover not included.