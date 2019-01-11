MAINE, USA — The Westbrook headquartered company Olympia Sports has released a list of store closings for New England.

Back in early October, the running and active lifestyle brand retailer JackRabbit announced its purchase Olympia Sports.

Olympia Sports chose Capital Partners LLC to assist with the closings.

Olympia opened its first store in 1975 at The Maine Mall in South Portland. From there, it grew to more than 200 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West, with stores from Ohio and Virginia to Presque Isle.

When the purchase of the company was announced, it wasn't made clear whether stores would be closing and if jobs would be lost.

Here are lists of closings for Maine and New Hampshire:

Maine locations closing

Bangor Mall, 663 Stillwater Ave., Bangor

Reny's Plaza, 1 Belmont Ave, Biddeford Crossing

Hannaford Plaza, 121 Hannaford Dr. Farmington

Freeport Square, 140 Main St., Freeport

The Center for Shopping Plaza, 1364 Main St. Sanford

South Paris, 243 Main St., South Paris

Wells Retail Center, 913 Post Rd.

New Hampshire locations closing

Epping Crossing, 31 Fresh River Rd., Epping

Stop 'n Shop Plaza, 137 Portsmouth Ave.,Exeter

Walmart Plaza, 1458 Lakeshore Rd., Gilford

Meredith Shopping Center, 38 NH Rte 25, Meredith

Fox Run Mall, 50 Fox Run Rd., Newington

Plaistow Shopping Center, 34 Plaistow Rd., Plaistow

Cheshire Marketplace, 497 Rte 202, Rindge

For a full list of all store closings CLICK HERE

