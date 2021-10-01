Maine applies for federal lease for offshore wind project

The 15.2-square-mile site is 29 miles from Cape Small in Sagadahoc County, 23 miles from Monhegan, and 45 miles from Portland.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The administration of Gov. Janet Mills has submitted an application to the federal government to lease about 15 square miles (39 square kilometers) off the coast for a floating offshore wind research area.

Mills, a Democrat, has touted the project as the first such site in federal waters and a chance to chart a new course for renewable energy.

The site is 29 miles from the nearest mainland point, Cape Small in Sagadahoc County, 23 miles from Monhegan, and 45 miles from Portland, according to a release from the Governor's Energy Office.

“As demand for offshore wind energy increases, Maine is uniquely positioned to be a global leader in floating offshore wind research, technology, and innovation,” Dan Burgess, director of the Governor’s Energy Office, said in the release. “The abundant renewable energy potential in the Gulf of Maine is important for Maine’s long-term targets to transition to 100 percent clean energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and grow our economy.”

Maine wants to deploy a dozen or so wind turbines on floating hulls designed by the University of Maine.