On Wednesday, Macy's said in an effort to boost profitability and focus on its most profitable stores, it is closing 29 stores in coming weeks. It says the store closures include 28 Macy’s locations and one Bloomingdale’s store.
Macy’s store in Meriden, Conn. and Leominster, Mass. are among the closures.
The closures come despite the company reporting some improvement in comparable-stores sales during the crucial holiday shopping season. Macy's sales at stores opened at least a year fell 0.6% during the November and December period, which was not as bad as most industry analysts had anticipated.
“Macy’s performance during the holiday season reflected a strong trend improvement from the third quarter,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement.
Like other department stores like J.C, Penny and Nordstrom, Macy's is struggling to adapt to a shift online by customers amid intense competition.
CNBC’s report says Macy’s shares, which have a market value of about $5.5 billion, are down 40% over the past year.
A complete list of the stores closing are:
Somersville Towne Center, Antioch, California
Westfield Meriden, Meriden, Connecticut
Pompano Citi Centre, Pompano Beach, Florida
Seminole Towne Center, Sanford, Florida
Indian River Mall, Vero Beach, Florida
The Falls, Miami, Florida (Bloomingdale’s)
Macon Mall, Macon, Georgia
The Gallery at South DeKalb, Panthersville, Georgia
Kings’ Shops, Waikoloa Village, Hawaii
Lewiston Center Mall, Lewiston, Idaho
University Mall, Carbondale, Illinois
Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee, Illinois
Muncie Mall, Muncie, Indiana
The Village, Prairie Village, Kansas
Towne Square Mall, Owensboro, Kentucky
The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury, Maryland
The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster, Massachusetts
Northside Center, Helena, Montana
Broadway Mall, Hicksville, New York
2 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, New York
Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Northgate Mall, Cincinnati, Ohio
Stow-Kent Plaza, Stow, Ohio
Ohio Valley Mall, St. Clairsville, Ohio
Nittany Mall, State College, Pennsylvania
Harrisburg Mall, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Rivergate Mall, Goodlettsville, Tennessee
54 East Main Street, Walla Walla, Washington
Cascade Mall, Burlington, Washington
