On Wednesday, Macy's said in an effort to boost profitability and focus on its most profitable stores, it is closing 29 stores in coming weeks. It says the store closures include 28 Macy’s locations and one Bloomingdale’s store.

Macy’s store in Meriden, Conn. and Leominster, Mass. are among the closures.

The closures come despite the company reporting some improvement in comparable-stores sales during the crucial holiday shopping season. Macy's sales at stores opened at least a year fell 0.6% during the November and December period, which was not as bad as most industry analysts had anticipated.

“Macy’s performance during the holiday season reflected a strong trend improvement from the third quarter,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

Like other department stores like J.C, Penny and Nordstrom, Macy's is struggling to adapt to a shift online by customers amid intense competition.

CNBC’s report says Macy’s shares, which have a market value of about $5.5 billion, are down 40% over the past year.

A complete list of the stores closing are:

Somersville Towne Center, Antioch, California

Westfield Meriden, Meriden, Connecticut

Pompano Citi Centre, Pompano Beach, Florida

Seminole Towne Center, Sanford, Florida

Indian River Mall, Vero Beach, Florida

The Falls, Miami, Florida (Bloomingdale’s)

Macon Mall, Macon, Georgia

The Gallery at South DeKalb, Panthersville, Georgia

Kings’ Shops, Waikoloa Village, Hawaii

Lewiston Center Mall, Lewiston, Idaho

University Mall, Carbondale, Illinois

Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee, Illinois

Muncie Mall, Muncie, Indiana

The Village, Prairie Village, Kansas

Towne Square Mall, Owensboro, Kentucky

The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury, Maryland

The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster, Massachusetts

Northside Center, Helena, Montana

Broadway Mall, Hicksville, New York

2 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, New York

Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Northgate Mall, Cincinnati, Ohio

Stow-Kent Plaza, Stow, Ohio

Ohio Valley Mall, St. Clairsville, Ohio

Nittany Mall, State College, Pennsylvania

Harrisburg Mall, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Rivergate Mall, Goodlettsville, Tennessee

54 East Main Street, Walla Walla, Washington

Cascade Mall, Burlington, Washington

