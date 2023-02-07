Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

Select stores will hold liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to Loyal Companion's website.

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy.

Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.

Loyal Companion has locations in Lewiston, Topsham, North Windham, Portland, South Portland, Scarborough, Sanford, and Saco.

Any existing gift cards can be used in-store through February 28, 2023, according to Loyal Companion.

The company posted the following statement on its website:

"To our Loyal Companion community,

With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey.

Our stores will be open through the end of February. We will be offering liquidation discounts and we encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need.

While it's hard to say goodbye, it's easy to say thank you. Thank you for being part of our family. Thank you for caring about pet wellness. And thank you for supporting your local community.

We've enjoyed all the hugs and belly rubs along the way.

~ Your Loyal Companion Team"

