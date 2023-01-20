Locals react to Brunswick Regal Cinemas' expected closure

Regal Cinemas says it will close 39 movie theaters across the country next month.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Regal Cinemas is expected to close 39 theaters across the country, and one of those locations is in Maine.

The Regal Cinemas on Gurnet Road in Brunswick will close next month.

"We enjoy coming here, and seeing all the latest movies, and the ones we hear advertised, and it’s going to be very disappointing,” Jean Calderwood said. "I use to bring my children here and we brought the big feed bag with all the popcorn in it.”

The news comes months after Regal Cinemas' parent company, Cineworld, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy following the pandemic’s devastation of the movie theatre industry.

“We usually come [to this theatre] with a bunch of girls," Linda Dupree told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We go out to dinner after, but guess that’s going to end.”

Cineworld said the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year.

“I am very sad," Brunswick resident Hannah Scamleak said. "We like to go to movies every couple of weeks here.”

Maine will still have its Augusta Regal Cinemas once the Brunswick location closes.