Locals devastated after fire tears through the Great Cranberry General Store

MAINE, USA — A community is left devastated after a fire tore through the popular Great Cranberry General Store early Tuesday morning.

“Oh our stomachs just fell out...it was just awful," Great Cranberry Island Town Selectman Joe Connell said. "We got a text from our son that the store had burned down. We thought he was kidding!”

According to the Great Cranberry Island Volunteer Fire Department (GCVRD), Fire Chief Richard Howland called in the fire around 2:30 a.m., after spotting the flames' glow all the way from Islesford.

Fire officials said crews were still putting out hot spots around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No one was injured.

Resident Amanda Bracy got there just after the fire crews did. She said the building was already gone by the time she got there.

"I threw boots on and rushed up here and sure enough, when I got up here, it was just a ball of flames," Bracy said.

GCVRD worked alongside Islesford, Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island Fire Departments, and other helping hands to fight the flames. The building was not able to be saved.

Public Safety Coordinator Katelyn Damon said the Maine State Fire Marshall is still investigating, but it is still not clear what started the fire.

"Some initial thoughts were that the on-demand generator had overheated in some way, and the fire started in that area, but we really don't know," Damon said.

As for the people of Great Cranberry Island, the store was more than a grocery run; it was a hub for islanders and visitors.

Connell said he spoke with the store owners, who are already ready to rebuild.

"This has never just been a store. They've run it to keep it alive, to help keep the community thriving," Connell said.