L.L. Bean's flagship store reopens for 24-hour service

After more than a year, the locks finally came off the doors of L.L. Bean's Flagship Store in Freeport

FREEPORT, Maine — The slow crawl back toward normalcy took a small step forward this morning at one of Maine's most iconic businesses.

The locks came off the doors of L.L. Bean's flagship store on Monday after more than a year. For most of its existence, the store didn't need locks since it was famously open 24/7. But the pandemic changed that, forcing L.L. Bean to close its doors for the first time since 1951 last March. The store later reopened with reduced hours.

Between vaccinations and safety procedures, the company decided the time has come to remove the locks once again and welcome back its customers at all hours of the night and day.

L.L. Bean said the other two stores on the Freeport campus—Home and Bike, Boat & Ski—will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Monday as well.

“My great-grandfather opened our Flagship Store more than 100 years ago and, in 1951, he implemented our signature 24-hour operating model as a way to accommodate sportsmen and women who would drive through Freeport in the middle of the night to ensure an early start the next morning. Returning to 24-hour service, extending hours, and opening new stores all mark milestones for our organization and communities as we look toward a post-pandemic era and see a continued interest in the outdoors,” L.L. Bean Executive Chairman Shawn Gorman said.

L.L. Bean also announced it will open seven new retail locations in the U.S. and Canada this year. The first store is set to open in Salem, N.H., on May 14. L.L. Bean said in a release the store will be part of an expensive lifestyle center, called Tuscan Village, and will feature “sprawling trails, green space and a pond, viewable from the back porch of L.L.Bean.”

Other new U.S. locations include Millbury, Mass., and Amherst, N.Y.

By the end of 2021, L.L. Bean will continue its Canadian expansion with four new locations: