L.L. Bean's flagship store reopens for 24-hour service on Monday

After more than a year, the locks will finally come off the doors of L.L. Bean's Flagship Store in Freeport

FREEPORT, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired in March 2021.

Put your Bean boots on and get ready to enjoy late-night shopping once again in Freeport.

L.L. Bean announced the locks will be coming off the doors of its flagship store on Monday after more than a year. Locks were installed last March due to the coronavirus pandemic for the first time since 1951. The store later reopened with reduced hours.

But come Monday at 10 a.m., L.L.Bean’s Flagship Store and Hunt & Fish Store’s 24-hour operating schedule Mainers and visitors love will be back.

L.L. Bean said the other two stores on the Freeport campus—Home and Bike, Boat & Ski—will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Monday as well.

“My great-grandfather opened our Flagship Store more than 100 years ago and, in 1951, he implemented our signature 24-hour operating model as a way to accommodate sportsmen and women who would drive through Freeport in the middle of the night to ensure an early start the next morning. Returning to 24-hour service, extending hours, and opening new stores all mark milestones for our organization and communities as we look toward a post-pandemic era and see a continued interest in the outdoors,” L.L. Bean Executive Chairman Shawn Gorman said.

L.L. Bean also announced it will open seven new retail locations in the U.S. and Canada this year. The first store is set to open in Salem, N.H., on May 14. L.L. Bean said in a release the store will be part of an expensive lifestyle center, called Tuscan Village, and will feature “sprawling trails, green space and a pond, viewable from the back porch of L.L.Bean.”

Other new U.S. locations include Millbury, Mass., and Amherst, N.Y.

By the end of 2021, L.L. Bean will continue its Canadian expansion with four new locations: