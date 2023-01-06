Little Woodfords coffee shop in Portland announces closure

The announcement came on Friday morning.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Little Woodfords coffee shop announced on Friday that it would be shutting down.

In an Instagram post, Little Woodfords wrote January would be the last month it's open.

"We could continue on as-is, but deep down we know it is time to say farewell to Little Woodfords as it currently exists. So much has changed in the hospitality industry over the past few years, and it has become something so different from what we set out to do," the post stated.

The business thanked its customers and employees for their loyalty through the years.

"Thank you for sharing the best part of your day with us. Because we knew you, we have been reminded time and again that people are good and believe in a better world for everyone," the post stated.

During Pride Month in 2021, the business was vandalized. Its Pride flag was torn down and the flag pole broken. Within an hour of the news being shared, neighbors came forward to offer replacement flags and poles.