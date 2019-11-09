FREEPORT, Maine — Like many people in today's workforce, Lindsay Clunie has always thought about getting her MBA.

"Frankly, the idea of leaving a full-time salaried position at a place that I love is kind of daunting," she said.

He's been at L.L.Bean for 12 years in a number of different roles. And now she has another role to add to that list; student.

Along with 21 of her coworkers, she will be taking classes once a week to obtain her MBA.

That's because L.L.Bean is partnering with Husson University. Husson University professors will be teaching these courses right at L.L.Bean in Freeport.

The on-campus cost at Husson for the MBA program is just $17,892.

Students in this program only have to pay about 20% of that cost themselves. LL Bean picking up the rest of the cost.

"The idea of graduating with very low tuition cost in my pocket is really attractive," Clunie said.

And the convenience this program offers could be the direction of higher education.

"You don't have to make these choices between your career or your job or your education that you could balance all of them," Clunie said.

These students will graduate in December 2021.