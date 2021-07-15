Sen. King backs bill that would make government buy only American grown flowers

King said the bill would help the U.S. flower industry that was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Independent U.S. Senator Angus King, along with a group of bipartisan senators, has introduced the American Grown Act.

King says the bill would require the office of the president, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Department of State to only use cut flowers and greens that are grown in America for their floral needs.

“When the U.S. government spends taxpayers’ dollars, it should prioritize American products in order to reinject these funds back into the national economy,” said Senator King. “We have an opportunity to meet this responsibility by buying American-grown flowers – but under the current system, the vast majority of flowers purchased by the government are foreign-grown, meaning that money is sent to stimulate foreign economies. This is a simple fix that will benefit our flower-growing industry and overall economy.”

According to King, the “vast majority” of flowers currently purchased by the government are foreign grown. According to Smithsonian, Columbia commands 70% of the U.S. flower market.

The Maine senator said the bill would be helpful in part because the U.S. flower industry was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and would provide a smoother supply chain than imported flowers and greens.