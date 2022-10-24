x
Judge rejects attempt to resume construction on $1B power line

That keeps the project on hold until a court decision next year on the constitutionality of a referendum that halted the project.
PORTLAND, Maine — A judge has rejected a request by developers of a $1 billion power line to resume construction in western Maine. 

The judge on Friday rejected an injunction by the New England Clean Energy Connect and said the case is on a “fast track” for a trial in April. 

The project received regulatory approvals, but state voters rejected the project in a referendum after construction had begun.

