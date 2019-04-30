PORTLAND, Maine — Students had a sneak peak at some of Maine’s most innovative products Tuesday morning in Portland.

About 20 Students from Baxter Academy listened to pitches from seven companies in Maine. The businesses and products have been narrowed down all over Maine because each one might have global potential.

An engineering class at Baxter Academy is learning to give professional presentations – and each company was able to demonstrate or pitch their products ahead of Maine International Trade Day.

“It’s fascinating they are all very good business owners, obviously and this is really interesting to see that you can just make a product out of anything," said sophomore student Ella Fontaine. "The one presentation I saw is she got it from a mushroom growing on a tree which was really interesting to see them use the environment and bring it in."

NCM

“95% of the world’s consumer actually live outside of the United States," said Wade Merritt,the pesident of Maine International Trade Center. "At Maine International Trade Day we will have 300 or 400 people coming through the door that can really help them go abroad."

Maine International Trade Day is coming up on May 24.

NCM