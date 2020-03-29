BELFAST, Maine — On Sunday morning, there were a few more cars at the Renys parking lot in Belfast than there should be.

Dozens of pickup trucks were selling items that you normally find down by the wharf. Local fishermen who have been having a tough time selling their catch by the water have come to meet their customers face to face.

“I went to haul yesterday and didn’t sell to the wharf because the price was so low, and I had some crates floating down the docks and I got up here as quick as I could," Gabriel Gilchrest said.

Gilchrest hauls his boat in Friendship and needed to find a way to help pay the bills. Luckily Maine's Working Waterfront Seafood Connects has organized fishermen to do exactly that.

The organization has locations in Camden, Belfast, Brunswick, Portland, and Southwest Harbor where the community can buy fresh seafood off of local fishermen.

“Everybody that comes by is really happy to help out and buy from local fisherman. I think we should have done this sooner," Gilchrest added.

Dozens of customers surrounded Gilchrest's truck as he sold more than 300 pounds of lobster in just a few hours.

David Wakefield made the trip from Unity to support local fishermen.

“Oh it seemed like the right thing to do, guys are out here trying to sell a few lobsters so why not support local people," he said.

The future of many businesses is unclear as the coronavirus spreads in Maine. Jen Caswell is still employed and she felt she couldn't pass up this deal and pass up the chance to support her neighbors.

“I read on Facebook they were $6 a pound and they’d be here. I’m fortunate enough to have a job right now so, I got some lobster," she said.

The fishermen meet at these locations ever weekend.

