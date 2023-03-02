Houlton movie theater announces plans to close

The theater's last show will be on June 29, according to the owner.

HOULTON, Maine — The only movie theater in Houlton announced it's shutting down come summer, citing a decline in attendance and rising costs.

Charlie Fortier owns Temple Cinema at 20 Market Sq. He told NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday that Temple Cinema will close its doors on June 29 unless things "get worse before then."

The theater is more than a century old.

"In 2018, we had the 100th anniversary of the theater opening. I did a video of the 100 years. The only thing that's constant in the whole 100 years is the theater," Fortier said. "Everything on both sides of the street has changed."

Fortier has owned the theater for seven years and made the announcement of its closure on Wednesday.

Before the pandemic, he said things were going strong. The year before COVID-19 hit was his best year, and even the three months before things shut down were "great as well," he said.

With things returned to a state of mostly normal, Fortier said business hasn't returned to what it once was. And multiple factors are at play.

"Hollywood has been messing with release schedules, streaming imposing strict minimum play weeks, shocking increases to all manner of costs, and steep falloff of attendance," Fortier said.

With movies moving so quickly to streaming services online, Fortier said pirates jump on it and get films for free.

"It's hard for theaters because it's not as special anymore," he said.

As for increased costs, the owner said the minimum wage was $7.50 when he started, and it's $13.80 now. And popcorn used to be $24 for a 50-pound bag. Now, it's $39 for a 35-pound bag, according to Fortier.

"Pretty much everything has gone up, [like] electricity [and] taxes," he said.

Temple Cinema isn't the only Maine theater to announce its closure in recent months. In January, Regal announced it would be closing its theater in Brunswick.

Of course, Fortier has hopes for the theater's future.

"I'm hoping somebody will lease it and carry it on," he said. "I've had some interest."

So far, five people have approached Fortier about leasing Temple Cinema. And the owner said he's not looking to make money, just to cover costs.

“I don’t know if they want to use it as a theater or have the storefront. I’m hoping it’s the theater part," he said. "I feel bad, but there's nothing I can do."

But before the theater closes, there are some big movies coming, including "The Flash."

"The first movie I saw when I bought the place was 'Batman v Superman.' The last movie we're showing will be 'The Flash.' I have Ben Affleck as bookends," Fortier said. "I wish I could wait for 'Mission Impossible,' but it's the end of a quarter."

And Fortier said he's grateful for everyone who has come to see a movie in his theater these past seven years.

"I just want to say, 'Thank you,' to anyone who has come to the movies. The town has been hugely supportive," he said. "My employees are wonderful people. It's nothing they've done. It's circumstances."