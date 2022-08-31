Houlton facility celebrates $150M mill conversion in New Limerick

A celebration was held at LP Houlton to showcase their successful conversion to manufacture LP SmartSide, a process that started in early 2021.

NEW LIMERICK, Maine — A stable work environment, an increase local wood fiber consumption, and more shipments are some of the goals for a factory conversion in New Limerick.

Louisiana-Pacific Building Solutions’ Houlton facility celebrated the change with meals for workers, and visitors to the mill including Governor Janet Mills, Senator Susan Collins, and LP CEO Brad Southern.

“The jobs are much more secure. Historically with OSB and the EWP, projects we made, the mill was up and down a little bit more often than it will be with siding," Southern said. "So we can see a lot more continuous operations as a result of the conversion.”

In 2021, LP Houlton announced a $150 million conversion to SmartSide siding, an advanced engineered wood strand siding for buildings.

For LP Houlton’s 160 employees, the change is a welcome one.

“Picking us to convert to siding, honestly, I think it saved our mill and it provides jobs for the next two or three decades," Andrew Savage said. "I’m going to need it for a couple more decades if I’m going to retire, so I am extremely excited about it.”

After the speeches were given, Governor Mills and Senator Collins received a tour that showcased the changes in production.