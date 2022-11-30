Hampden waste facility sale postponed for second time

The Municipal Review Committee and Revere Capital Advisors both aim to finalize the deal by 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPDEN, Maine — The sale of the Hampden waste facility has been postponed for a second time, announced Tuesday evening.

The Municipal Review Committee broke the news over a zoom meeting, stating the delay was due to complications with a permit from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

The plant has not been open and running since May 2020.

This isn't the first time the deal has been postponed, as earlier this month the sale was extended from its previous Nov. 10 deadline to Nov. 30.

Revere Capital Advisors, who is purchasing the $1.5 million-dollar facility, agreed to pay a $150,000 non-refundable deposit due to the first extension.

"While we're still encouraged that Revere is working really diligently towards a close MRC continues to work on contingency plans to make sure we can get this plant up and running and get a source of financing in place in early 2023," MRC member Karen Fussell said.

MRC Executive Director Michael Carroll told NEWS CENTER Maine the committee is hopeful the deal won't be delayed any longer than Jan. 2023.